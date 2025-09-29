Putin praises Russian troops fighting in special military op zone as ‘heroes of our time’

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the servicemen and officers participating in the special military operation "true heroes of our time."

"On this holiday, in the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland, I wish to address special gratitude to the soldiers and officers - the true heroes of our time," Putin said in a video message on the occasion of the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions with Russia.

The head of state thanked the servicemen for their loyalty to the Motherland, for their military valor and courage, for every day of difficult combat work. "I am confident that thanks to you, Russia’s security will remain reliably assured and that long-awaited and lasting peace will return to the heroic land of Donbass and Novorossiya," the president emphasized. "We are together. And that means all our plans will be fulfilled. Happy Reunification Day!" Putin added.

From September 23 to 27, 2022, referendums on joining Russia were held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. The overwhelming majority of residents voted in favor of this step. On September 30, Putin and the heads of the regions signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia.