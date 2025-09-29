Kremlin considers it premature to assess Moldovan elections

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin will not comment on the parliamentary elections in Moldova at this stage, deeming it premature, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing, responding to a question from TASS.

"Well, first, the Moldovans should probably resolve this among themselves," the spokesman noted. "As far as we know, some political forces are declaring their disagreement, speaking out about possible violations in the elections. It would be inappropriate for us to make any unfounded assessments in this respect. We should wait to make our estimates until we understand how the political forces will define their positions on these elections," Peskov added.

According to preliminary results from the Central Election Commission, with 99.9% of ballots counted, the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) secured 50.16% of the vote, retaining control of parliament. The opposition has already announced its disagreement of the outcome and is planning to appeal the results due to numerous violations.