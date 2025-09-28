Exact date of Kim Jong Un’s visit to Moscow not yet defined — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The exact date of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Moscow has not yet been defined, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his North Korean counterpart to visit Moscow at a meeting in China in September.

"No," Peskov said, replying to a question as to whether the date had been set and preparations for the visit had begun. "But we have intensive bilateral relations which are being implemented and we will certainly continue to do so," the Kremlin official added.

Saying goodbye to Putin in China, Kim said: "See you soon." The Russian president replied: "We are expecting you. Do come over."

Previously, Putin met with the North Korean leader last June during his visit to Pyongyang. Earlier, the two leaders met in Russia in September 2023 during talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in the Amur Region. Kim also visited Russia in April 2019 for a meeting with Putin in Vladivostok.