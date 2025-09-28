MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. NATO is currently setting up bases in Moldova to control freight logistics and movements of military units, military expert of the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy Alexander Stepanov told TASS.

Information was circulated in Moldovan social networks in September that French servicemen are present in Cimislia region bordering on the Odessa Region of Ukraine and through which the railroad to Odessa passes, Stepanov said. France and Moldova made an agreement in February to establish a permanent military mission in Chisinau.

"According to data received by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, groups of French and UK military already arrived at Odessa. NATO is respectively forming right now bases of staging, cargo logistics and military units movement in the territory of Moldova," the expert said.