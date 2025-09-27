CHISINAU, September 28. /TASS/. The Moldovan government sided with Euro-globalists that view the country only as the tool for anti-Russian aggression, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov said in his article for the Materik analytical portal.

"The price paid by the Western hegemonistic policy does not spare the Republic of Moldova also. The axiological foundation of the Moldovan society is being consistently dismantled with the use of Ukrainian templates under the pretext of ‘Euro-integration.’ The goal is to turn the country into the obedient tool of anti-Russian aggression and also to clean out the field for Western monopolists," the diplomat said.

Moldova is degrading and is on the brink of a socioeconomic catastrophe, the Ambassador said. Chisinau attributes these problems to "Plots of Moscow" and sees the acceleration of the pro-European course as the all-heal recipe against negative trends provoked by the Moldovan government, Ozerov noted. The nationally oriented opposition offers an alternative vision, the Russian diplomat said. The multinational country may become a bridge between the East and the West and Moldova historically tended exactly to such model, he added.