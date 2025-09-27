Lavrov, Nigerian foreign minister discuss Gas Exporting Countries Forum

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Nigeria Yusuf Tuggar discussed trade and economic cooperation between the two countries and their interaction within the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) at a meeting on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"During the conversation, current issues of further progressive development of traditionally friendly Russian-Nigerian relations were discussed, including maintaining an active political dialogue, expanding cooperation in trade, economic, investment, humanitarian and other areas," the report said.

"Particular attention was paid to the issue of interaction between Russia and Nigeria within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, preparations for participation in the 27th ministerial meeting of this organization on October 23, 2025 in Doha," the ministry added.