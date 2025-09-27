Lavrov notes importance to implement initiatives of Russian, Brazilian BRICS presidencies

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the importance of jointly implementing initiatives launched during the Russian and Brazilian BRICS presidencies at a meeting of member states’ foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Russian ministry said in a statement.

"Lavrov noted the importance of joint practical implementation of initiatives launched during the Russian and Brazilian presidencies, including the creation of a new investment platform, a BRICS cross-border payment initiative, a depository and clearing infrastructure, a reinsurance mechanism, and a BRICS grain exchange," the ministry said.

According to established practice, the meeting was organized by the Indian side as the future chairman of the association, according to the statement.