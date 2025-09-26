Iran took all possible steps towards E3, US — Russian mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Iran has taken all possible steps to meet the E3 and the US halfway, but they have refused to make any compromises, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Iran has taken all possible steps toward the E3 and the US. But what compromises have Washington, London, Paris, and Berlin made in these 28 days? None whatsoever. No matter what Tehran does, Western countries keep issuing new ultimatums. Colleagues, this is not diplomacy, this is deception and theater of the absurd," the Russian diplomat said at a UN Security Council meeting.