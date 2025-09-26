Russian, Jordanian foreign ministers call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Hussein Abdullah Al-Safadi emphasized the need to intensify efforts to facilitate an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, a message from the Russian ministry said.

The ministry reported that Lavrov and Al-Safadi coordinated their positions on key issues of the Middle East agenda, focusing on the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, as well as Syrian matters. "The importance of intensifying international efforts to facilitate an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages and prisoners, ensuring humanitarian access and overall relaunching the peace process in accordance with known UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions was reaffirmed," the Russian foreign ministry stated.