Russian people expect country's further strategic development — Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russians expect the country's strategic development to continue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video conference with newly elected regional governors.
"Our citizens, voters, evaluate candidates based on their specific actions and results, and this is certainly a healthy, responsible approach, an indicator of the maturity of the electoral culture of civil society as a whole," Putin said. "It's clear that people expect the country's strategic development to continue, and that it will bring about further positive changes in their regions, in their hometowns and villages.".