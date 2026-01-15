Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 70 UAVs in past 24 hours

BELGOROD, January 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with more than 70 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported.

"In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the settlement of Krasnaya Yaruga, the villages of Ilek-Penkovka, Kolotilovka, Sergiyevka and Terebreno and the farmstead Pervomaisky came under three bombardments by 10 munitions and attacks by 22 UAVs, of which five were shot down and suppressed. In the village of Ilek-Penkovka, a man was injured in an FPV drone strike on a car. He was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 in severe condition. The car was damaged. A warehouse of an enterprise was damaged in the village of Sergiyevka along with a minivan in the village of Ilek-Penkovka," the crisis response center said in a statement.

During the last 24-hour period, the Belgorodsky district came under an attack by 23 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged cars, private homes and apartment buildings, an outbuilding and a power supply line. The Volokonovsky district was attacked by four Ukrainian UAVs, two of which were suppressed. The attacks damaged cars and a tractor. The Graivoronsky district came under an attack by seven Ukrainian drones and a bombardment by three munitions, which damaged private homes and an outbuilding, it said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Valuisky district with six drones, three of which were suppressed. The attacks damaged an infrastructure facility and a private home. The Shebekinsky district came under an attack by seven UAVs, three of which were suppressed. The attacks damaged several cars. Air defenses shot down two Ukrainian UAVs over the Borisovsky district, with no consequences, the regional crisis response center reported.