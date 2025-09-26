Putin, Kazakh counterpart discuss plans for upcoming visit to Russia

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to review preparations for Tokayev’s upcoming state visit to Russia, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The talks addressed current issues concerning the further development of the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and alliance in the context of preparations for the visit," the statement said.

According to the report, during the conversation, the leaders commended the positive momentum in trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.