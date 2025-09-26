Belarus becomes major partner for Russia in nuclear energy — Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Belarus has become a significant partner for Russia in the field of nuclear energy, with specialists from both countries collaborating on the construction of nuclear power plants in third countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are holding talks at the Kremlin on Friday.

"Today, Belarus has become a serious partner for us in nuclear energy, as the first nuclear power plant in Belarus has been established. Moreover, a domestic industry has emerged in Belarus, whose specialists are now working alongside Rosatom on the construction of facilities in third countries," the Russian leader noted.

The Russian president thanked his Belarusian counterpart for attending events marking the 80th anniversary of Russia’s nuclear industry.