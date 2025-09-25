Lavrov, OSCE secretary-general discuss ways of overcoming organization’s crisis

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Feridun Sinirlioglu discussed ways of overcoming the current crisis in the organization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Sinirlioglu met on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly’s 80th session.

"The sides discussed the current state of affairs in the organization, which found itself in a profound crisis is a result of some countries’ attempts to focus solely on the Ukrainian issue and Russophobic agenda," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the document, the sides "exchanged opinions on the prospects of fixing the situation, based on the OSCE’s core principle of consensus.".