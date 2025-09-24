Top Russian, Hungarian diplomats discuss Ukraine, bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto met on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly’s 80th session to discuss the Ukrainian conflict and bilateral cooperation aspects.

"A broad range of practical issues of bilateral cooperation in various domains was discussed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sides exchanged opinions on key aspects of the UN’s activities and pressing international topics, including the situation around Ukraine.