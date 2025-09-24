Moscow to raise with OSCE Chisinau's decision to exclude Russian monitors from election

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia will raise with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) the issue of Moldova's outrageous decision to prevent Russian monitors from forthcoming elections, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Chisinau’s actions seriously undermine confidence in the legitimacy of the upcoming elections and the transparency of the voting process. The issue of the Moldovan authorities' outrageous decision will be raised with the leadership of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, as well as at meetings of the OSCE's decision-making bodies," the ministry stated.