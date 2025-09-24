Putin-Zelensky meeting without preparation to be mere 'PR stunt' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin remains ready to meet with Vladimir Zelensky, but a sitdown without proper preparations would be moot, essentially a "PR stunt doomed to failure," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed in an interview with RBC.

"Putin made his position very clear. Putin said that he is ready to meet. Actually, Putin specified that a meeting makes sense only after the sides do their 'homework,' after preparations on an expert level are completed. A meeting without any preparations is rather a PR stunt, one that is most likely doomed to failure," the Kremlin official noted.

Peskov reiterated that many issues must be resolved. "This isn’t some backyard barbecue, you see," he said, repeating the host’s remark. "This is a problem with many components which must be discussed. And a good share of them must be discussed not bilaterally but with the participation of the United States, for instance, such as security guarantees and the future security architecture. And then with the participation of the Europeans," Putin’s press secretary added.