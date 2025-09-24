Vast majority of Russians consolidated around Putin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The people of Russia know that any government measures taken by the country’s President Vladimir Putin are for the greater good, and that during hard times, everyone has to buckle down, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserted in an interview with RBC.

"The vast majority of our country’s residents are absolutely consolidated around President Putin. This is an absolutely incontestable fact," the Kremlin official said, replying to a question as to how ordinary Russians react to economic difficulties.

"Those who support President Putin, are they ready for some additional burden under current conditions? I have no doubt that they are. Is it balanced? Yes, it is. In many countries, much more extreme crisis measures are being adopted," Peskov said.

He emphasized that there is a "great number of such countries." "In our country, everything is much more balanced, predictable and stable. Macroeconomic stability is fully ensured," Putin’s press secretary said. According to him, when preparing a three-year budget, the government "has the opportunity to forecast and to guarantee a certain regime of stability in the economy."