Kremlin spokesman dismisses as hysterical claims about ‘incursion' into NATO airspace

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Claims that Russian military aircraft allegedly violated the airspace of other countries are "exalted hysteria" and baseless and unsubstantiated, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"We are hearing such exalted hysteria about our military pilots allegedly violating some rules and violating someone's airspace. All these claims are absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated," Peskov said, responding to a question about how the Kremlin views US President Donald Trump's agreement that NATO should shoot down Russian aircraft, if they intrude into the alliance's airspace.

In this regard, the Kremlin official recalled the Russian Defense Ministry's statements: "Our military aviation complies with all flight regulations and rules, is guided by them, and adheres to them most strictly."

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that Tallinn had requested consultations with NATO members in accordance with Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty regarding an alleged violation of his country's airspace by Russian fighter jets. Prior to this, Estonian authorities claimed that three MiG-31 aircraft had strayed into Estonian airspace on the morning of September 19.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the Russian fighter jets did not violate Estonian airspace. The three MiG-31s, according to the ministry, were on a scheduled flight from Karelia to the Kaliningrad Region. The flight was conducted in strict compliance with international airspace regulations and did not violate the borders of other states, as confirmed by objective monitoring, the Russian Defense Ministry emphasized. During the flight, the Russian aircraft did not deviate from the agreed-upon air route and did not violate Estonia's borders, the ministry assured.