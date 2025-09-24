Putin-Trump phone call can be arranged at any moment — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. There are no specific plans yet for a new telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, but it could be arranged at any moment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"No, there have been no such plans so far. But it can be arranged at any moment," the spokesman said in an interview with RBC radio.

The channels of dialogue between Moscow and Washington are open, he added. "The situation is fundamentally different from what it was with the [Joe] Biden administration," Peskov said. "We are now talking to the Americans," he noted.