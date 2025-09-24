Kiev not interested in creating working groups on settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Kiev has not expressed a desire to create working groups as part of the settlement negotiations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"Look, we are now talking about the location: Moscow, Kazakhstan, Geneva. You have to agree that this is secondary. Putin says, 'Do you want to meet? Let’s meet tomorrow.' And then the Kiev regime starts to stall. Putin says through his appointed head of the negotiating team, Vladimir Medinsky, 'Let's negotiate. Let's set up three working groups.' Now everyone has forgotten about this. It was only recently," the spokesman said in an interview with RBC radio. In his opinion, "nothing has changed."

"The Kiev side has not responded at all. Everything is up in the air. The working groups have not been created, and what's more, no response has been received. Kiev has shown no desire to do so," Peskov emphasized.

The spokesman emphasized that the Kremlin is proceeding based on Putin’s proposal to meet with the Ukrainian side in Moscow. "We immediately received a rebuke from the Kiev regime. They refused, saying, 'We're not going anywhere. This is not a serious proposal.' Why should we accept the Kiev regime's position as a given? Why not come? If they are open to dialogue, why don't they come?" he asked rhetorically.