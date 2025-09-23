Trump paid minimal attention to Ukrainian topic during UN General Assembly — expert

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump paid as little attention as possible to the issue of Ukraine during his address to the UN General Assembly, Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries, has told TASS.

"In his 57-minute speech, he devoted only three minutes to Ukraine. He simply has nothing to say," the expert said.

Zharikhin added that Trump’s "recipe" for settlement "boils down to the assumption that Russia should not be allowed to sell oil and gas."

"Russia is a land power with plenty of consumers around. China and India are also land powers, so there is a possibility of building pipes to reach them. So he [Trump] is perplexed, he's at a loss as to what to do," the expert said.

In his opinion, peace talks would be much more successful if the US stops supplying the Kiev government with weapons and intelligence data.