SIMFEROPOL, September 22. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea on Sunday killed three and injured 16 others, the head of the Russian republic, Sergey Aksyonov, wrote on his Telegram channel.

TASS has compiled key details about the impact.

Circumstances behind the attack

- Several facilities on the grounds of Foros Wellness & Park and a school building in the Crimean resort town of Foros were damaged in the enemy drone attack, Aksyonov noted.

- The auditorium in the school was destroyed, and the school library was hit, according to preliminary information.

- At about 7:30 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3) on September 21, Ukrainian troops fired a high-explosive drone toward a resort area in Crimea with no military facilities nearby.

- Lessons for pupils of the affected school have been temporarily transferred to online learning.

Casualties

- The latest reports said three people were killed and 16 others were injured in the attack.

- Twelve people have been taken to hospitals. Four of those hospitalized are in a serious condition and two others are in intensive care.

- The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency said on its Telegram channel that all patients are in stable condition.

Reaction

- Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova advised NATO and the European Union to look in the mirror to find the aggressor following the attack.

- Ukrainian troops sought to spread fear by delivering a drone attack on the resort town of Foros, located near the border between Crimea and Sevastopol, the governor of the Black Sea city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said.

- Ukrainian attacks on civilian Russian sites targeting civilians have been a hallmark of the Zelensky regime, as the attack on the school and spa center in Foros shows, Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, from Crimea, told TASS.

- The Ukrainian drone attack on civilian facilities in Foros shows how desperate the regime of Vladimir Zelensky is to retain power and keep Western funding flowing amid military and diplomatic failures, Alexander Voloshin, a senator from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS.