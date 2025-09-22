Three killed, 10 injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod region — governor

BELGOROD, September 22. /TASS/. Three people were killed and 10 others were wounded in Ukrainian attacks on the bordering Russian region of Belgorod over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"Unfortunately, the operational situation remains extremely tense, with the Krasnaya Yaruga and Rakitnoye districts facing a dire situation in the past days. Over the past day alone, 10 people were injured, and three others were killed, including one in the Shebekino District and two in the Rakitnoye District," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the official, fighters from the Orlan unit and Bars Belgorod volunteer unit as well as the Defense Ministry and the border guard service are taking the necessary measures to improve the situation. "I am confident things will improve soon," he added.