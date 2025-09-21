MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. NATO and the EU, who are searching for the source of aggression on the European continent, need to look in the mirror to see it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS following the Ukrainian drone attack in Yalta and other areas of Crimea.

"Another act of terrorism by the Kiev regime. All of NATO and the EU, who are searching for the source of aggression on the European continent, need to look in the mirror to see it. They are the pulse of destabilization and the spread of terrorism in Europe, sponsoring the Kiev regime and supplying it with weapons," the diplomat stated.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Moscow time [4 p.m. GMT], the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack on the resort area of the Republic of Crimea, where there are no military facilities. Drones equipped with explosive warheads were used in the attack.

The Head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, informed that in the town of Foros, located near the border with Sevastopol, several facilities at the Foros sanatorium and a school building were damaged as a result of enemy drone strikes. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, three people were killed and 16 others were injured. Preliminary reports indicate that the school’s assembly hall was completely destroyed and the library was damaged.