Finland to do what it told to threaten Russia — Security Council member

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Finland, as a NATO member, will do whatever it is told, so Moscow is forced to think about strengthening its security in the northwestern region, Sergey Ivanov, permanent member of Russia’s Security Council, Special Representative of the President on Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport, told TASS.

"Finland can’t decide anything on its own, so it will do what it is told," he said, when asked whether Finland could attack Russia.

Ivanov also commented on the consequences of Helsinki's decision to sever normal relations with Moscow after the start of its military operation.

"What have we lost? Well, in part we lost the fact that Finland became a NATO member. And from a military and military-political point of view, we now have to take into account that we have a huge border - more than a thousand kilometers - with a new NATO member. This has not happened before," he said.

"Of course, we need to think about measures to strengthen our security in the northwest, this is inevitable. And this is not very good for Finland either, by the way."

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council, earlier said in a column he contributed to the TASS website that Helsinki was preparing for war and was probably readying a springboard for an attack on Russia.