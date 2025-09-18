Russia rejects accusations of spreading disinformation about Kirk’s murder

WASHINGTON, September 18. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in the United States has rejected accusations that Moscow is spreading disinformation about the assassination of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"We consider it unacceptable that this tragedy is being used as a pretext to fuel anti-Russian hysteria," Associated Press quoted Russian embassy spokesman Andrey Bondarev as saying.

"Russia does not interfere and does not intend to interfere in the internal affairs of other states, including the United States," he emphasized.

Associated Press claimed earlier that bots from Russia, China, and Iran allegedly spread disinformation about Kirk’s killing on social networks. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said on September 12 that Kirk’s assassination must not be used in political rhetoric aiming to circulate slander about China.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 during his speech at the university in Orem, Utah. The activist was a supporter of President Donald Trump and, according to the Associated Press, contributed significantly to his victory in the last presidential election. Kirk has repeatedly opposed American military aid to Ukraine.

The suspect in the murder, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was detained on the evening of September 11. He was handed over to the authorities by his father, who said his son confessed to him what he did. US President Donald Trump stated he hopes Robinson is convicted and sentenced to death. Utah Governor Spencer Cox said the authorities presume that Robinson acted alone.

On September 16, Robinson was officially charged on seven counts. Count one is aggravated murder, while count two is felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury. He was also charged with two episodes of obstruction of justice, for trying to hide his weapon and change clothes after the crime. The suspect was also charged with two counts of witness tampering and the commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.