MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia is a reliable partner for other countries, with the number of joint economic and investment projects steadily increasing each year, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on his Telegram channel.

"The number of our economic and investment partners is growing year by year. This is because cooperation with Russia is not only economically reasonable, but also reliable. It is simply impossible not to cooperate in today's global economic space," he wrote.

According to Dmitriev, Russian fertilizer exports to the European Union rose by 33% to 6.2 million tons, covering about a quarter of the bloc’s demand. Oil supplies to India have grown almost 16-fold over the past three years, reaching 1.8 million barrels per day, or about 40% of the country’s imports. In the 2024-2025 agricultural year, Russian grain exports exceeded 53 million tons, with products delivered to more than 100 countries.

Dmitriev emphasized that Russia is one of the global leaders in agriculture and "the primary contributor to food security for millions of people.".