Russia to boost global security with responsible partners — interior ministry

LIANYUNGANG, /China/ September 17. /TASS/. Russia plans to contribute to collective global security together with responsible global partners, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said at the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang.

"Russia is determined to cooperate with responsible actors on the foreign policy stage to counter new threats to collective security and build a truly balanced model that considers the interests of the widest possible range of countries," Kolokoltsev noted. "We see that we have many like-minded partners."

The Global Public Security Cooperation Forum is being held in Lianyungang, a port city in China's eastern Jiangsu Province. It is attended by about 800 representatives of law enforcement agencies and security experts from around the world.