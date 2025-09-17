MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Security guarantees for Ukraine must comply with the West's obligations enshrined in the UN Charter and the OSCE Istanbul agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a roundtable with foreign ambassadors on the Ukrainian settlement.

"We will insist on security guarantees, of course. We sought them in February 2014 and again a year later when new principles and agreements were established and approved. Security guarantees must fully comply with the West's obligations as enshrined in the UN Charter and in OSCE documents, such as the 1999 Istanbul Document and the 2010 Astana Document," the top diplomat said.

Lavrov emphasized that these guarantees must be based on the principles of indivisible security and that no country has the right to strengthen its security at the expense of others.

According to him, this is precisely what the West is currently trying to do in Ukraine, seeking to save it from complete collapse. At the same time, the Russian foreign minister noted that the deployment of Western "peacekeepers" on Ukrainian territory, along with security guarantees, would mean protecting the Nazi regime in that part of Ukraine. This regime bans the Russian language and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church in all spheres of life, the foreign minister recalled.