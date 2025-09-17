West undermines international counterterrorism cooperation — Russian Interior Minister

LIANYUNGANG /China/, September 17. /TASS/. Western countries are politicizing international counterterrorism and anti-drug cooperation, benefiting criminal networks, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said.

"Westerners are undermining and weakening international counterterrorism and anti-extremism cooperation in every possible way. They seek to dilute the existing drug control system and limit the potential for anti-crime cooperation with partners they consider disagreeable or inconvenient," the minister said, speaking at the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum (GPSCF) in China’s Lianyungang. According to him, Western countries "are politicizing joint work in the UN, Interpol, and other international organizations, thereby aiding terrorists, extremists, organized crime, and the drug-liberal lobby."

Kolokoltsev also pointed to an increase in doubts and controversy regarding international police cooperation. "First and foremost, this concerns the search for individuals accused and convicted in our country for crimes they committed," the minister said.

"Without explanation, Western countries have attempted to block Russia from Interpol," Kolokoltsev emphasized, adding that international police cooperation should not depend on politically motivated decisions.

According to him, the double standards of Western countries allow many corrupt officials, embezzlers of budget funds, extremists, and terrorists to escape justice every year, "who, instead of being arrested and extradited, are portrayed as freedom fighters or victims of political repression."

The Global Public Security Cooperation Forum is being held in Lianyungang, a port city in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu. It is attended by about 800 representatives of law enforcement agencies and security experts from around the world.