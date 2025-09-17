SCO Summit contributes greatly to international stability — Russian interior minister

LIANYUNGANG, China, September 17. /TASS/. The Tianjin Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has made a significant contribution to global stability, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told the Global Forum on Cooperation in the Field of Public Security.

"The truly breakthrough results of the recent SCO Council of the heads of state in China are an important contribution to international stability and security," Kolokoltsev said. He stressed the importance of signing agreements on the establishment of a universal center for countering security challenges and threats and the SCO anti-drug center.

According to him, this will "significantly strengthen the organization's potential in stopping all criminal activity in the SCO space. We expect these centers to start operating soon," he added.

Kolokoltsev pointed out the unique role of the SCO in shaping collective approaches to combating extremist manifestations.

"Given the key role of BRICS in the new multipolar world, we are actively working to build capacity to combat new challenges and threats within this association," the minister added. "The BRICS working group on counterterrorism serves as an effective platform for this, and together with other partners in the association, we have managed to lay a solid foundation for relevant cooperation."

The Global Public Security Cooperation Forum is taking place in Lianyungang, a port city in China's eastern Jiangsu Province. It is attended by about 800 representatives of law enforcement agencies and security experts from around the world.