MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia, along with other BRICS and SCO member states, advocates for a UN-centric global order, emphasizing respect for the United Nations and its current structure, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in response to a question from TASS.

"Both Russia and many nations sharing a vision for global development support a system rooted in the United Nations, honoring its established framework. This is especially relevant given the current configuration of the UN," Peskov explained, addressing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' calls for Security Council reform.

He added, "whether the UN can be further adapted to future realities remains to be seen. For now, the situation is de facto clear," emphasizing that achieving consensus on Security Council reform is unlikely due to the fundamentally opposing positions of its member states.

Guterres previously stated that reform of the UN Security Council is necessary because its current composition does not reflect today's world, but rather reflects the realities of 1945, creating problems with legitimacy and effectiveness. Guterres also noted that he is sympathetic to proposals, particularly from France and the United Kingdom, for limiting the veto power, especially in situations of massive human rights violations.

In late August, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with the Xinhua News Agency, stated that Moscow and Beijing support UN reform and, in particular, greater representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America on the Security Council.