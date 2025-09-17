Russia to hold international security forum next year — security chief

BAGHDAD, September 17. /TASS/. An international forum on security will be held in Russia on May 26-29, 2006, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said during a meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.

"The president of the Russian Federation has made a decision to organize the most large-scale and important security forum in Russia next year. It will be held on May 26-29," Shoigu said.

Apart from that, the Security Council secretary said that Moscow will host the first Russian-Arab summit on October 15.

"I’m convinced that the upcoming top-level meeting will become an important event in global politics, which will demonstrate the level of Russian-Arab cooperation and give it a new impetus," he said.

Shoigu also reaffirmed Russia’s determination "to strengthen and boost bilateral relations and trade ties.".