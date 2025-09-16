Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with over 160 drones in past day

BELGOROD, September 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army carried out massive drone and munitions strikes on settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past day, using more than 160 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 26 projectiles, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"In the Belgorod district, the settlements of Lozovoye, Staraya Nelidovka, and Tserkovny were attacked by one drone each; one of them was shot down. <...> This morning, an FPV drone strike killed a civilian in Lozovoye," Gladkov reported.

In the Shebekinsky district, the town of Shebekino and several villages — including Belyanka, Voznesenovka, Malomikhailovka, Meshkovoye, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, and the Bondarenkov farmstead — came under attack from 85 drones, 77 of which were intercepted. In Novaya Tavolzhanka, two private houses were damaged, while in Murom, eight houses were hit, with one burned down. During the night, an apartment building and additional houses in Murom were damaged by explosive devices dropped from UAVs.

Seven drones struck the Borisovsky district, injuring eight civilians, seven of whom remain hospitalized in Belgorod, including one in critical condition. In the Valuysky district, 13 drones were launched, though no injuries were reported. Two UAVs hit the Volokonovsky district, setting fire to an administration building.

Seventeen munitions and 23 drones struck the Grayvoronsky district, killing two civilians and wounding three others. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, nine munitions and 25 drones targeted local settlements.

Gladkov added that the Yakovlevsky and Alexeyevsky districts were also attacked by drones, though no casualties were reported there.