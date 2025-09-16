Trump's stance on Ukraine stems from common sense, MFA tells TASS

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump is taking a "common-sense" approach to resolving the situation in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"The position of the US administration is based on common sense," he said. "The discussions and understanding reached in Anchorage form a foundation that must be built upon. There is no alternative but to move in this direction to achieve a settlement," he clarified.

Ryabkov noted that while Moscow does not agree with all US proposals, the current course of events represents "a step backwards," driven by opponents of a settlement and of Trump himself, both in the US and in Europe. These actors, he said, remain "obsessed with the idea that Russia can be brought to its knees and suffer a strategic defeat."

According to Ryabkov, "a group of rabid militarists" and those unable to accept that "victory over a nuclear power is fundamentally impossible" are drowning out more pragmatic voices. "I would like this paranoid white noise created by the European group not to overshadow the common sense that continues to be heard in Washington," he concluded.