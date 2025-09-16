Air defenses down 87 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, Black Sea overnight

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 87 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.
"From midnight to 6:00 a.m. Moscow time (3:00 a.m. GMT), on-duty air defense capabilities destroyed and intercepted 87 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) overnight: 30 UAVs over the territory of the Kursk Region, 18 - over the territory of the Stavropol Region, 11 - over the territory of the Rostov Region, ten - over the territory of the Bryansk Region, five - over the territory of the Tula Region, four - over the territory of the Ryazan Region, three - over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, two - over each of the Volgograd and Voronezh Regions, and one - over each of the Nizhny Novgorod Region and the waters of the Black Sea," the report said.