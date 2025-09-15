EU follows path of worst practices, surrounds itself with 'barbed wire' — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The European Union is veering down a troubling path of restrictive practices, with countries encircling themselves in "barbed wire" and repeatedly imposing bans on their own citizens, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"It is astonishing how the European Union is now following the very worst practices they once warned us against - reminiscent of the Soviet system," Zakharova remarked. "Suddenly, they have surrounded themselves with barbed wire, constantly restricting their own citizens from certain freedoms."

She further emphasized that such measures fundamentally undermine the principles of the OSCE and the European Union's own commitments to free movement. "All that remains are empty words. I believe soon there will be nothing left to say."

Zakharova highlighted the barriers Poland has erected for Russian and Belarusian citizens seeking to visit the EU. "Look at the numerous obstacles Poland has placed in the way of Belarusian and Russian visitors - denying visas and provoking incidents," she noted.

In contrast, Zakharova pointed to Belarus’s openness.

"Belarus has always welcomed Polish citizens," she said. "I personally experienced this when I visited last year to commemorate Victory Day. I traveled around Belarus by car, wanting to see Brest and Khatyn with my own eyes - to pay tribute to these places. I encountered Polish license plates and met Poles who had come for tourism, shopping, or leisure. Many came simply because Belarus offers better and more affordable goods."

She also drew attention to the stark difference between the positive reality on the ground and the negative portrayal in Polish media. "There is a friendly population eager to build relationships and develop cooperation," Zakharova asserted. "I believe that the disparity between perception and reality has become intolerable for the Polish authorities. They have gone so far as to barricade their borders to prevent their citizens from experiencing the truth firsthand."

On Warsaw's latest measures

On September 9, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the closure of Poland’s border with Belarus, effective from the night of September 11-12. This measure was implemented in response to the commencement of the Belarusian-Russian military exercises Zapad 2025. The closure applies to both entry and exit, affecting individuals as well as freight transportation by road and rail, and will remain in place "until further notice."

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry condemned Warsaw’s decision, describing it as unfounded and harmful to ordinary people. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry urged Poland to reconsider its actions, warning of potential repercussions and calling for the border closure to be reversed as soon as possible.