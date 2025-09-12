IN BRIEF: What we know about foiled attack of 221 Ukrainian drones on Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Overnight, Russian air defenses destroyed or downed 221 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has compiled key facts about the impact.

Scale of the attack

- Air defense forces on duty destroyed or shot down 221 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, 85 UAVs were downed over the Bryansk Region, 42 over the Smolensk Region, 28 over the Leningrad Region, 18 over the Kaluga Region, 14 over the Novgorod Region, nine each over the Oryol Region and the Moscow Region, seven over the Belgorod Region, three each over the Rostov and Tver regions, and one each over the Pskov, Tula and Kursk regions.

Consequences

- A drone downed over the outskirts of Kaluga damaged three cars belonging to holiday makers near a water reservoir, causing no injuries, Governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on his Telegram channel.

- Air defense forces repelled a drone attack in Volgodonsk, and the Bagayevskaya and Kamensk-Shakhtinsky districts in southern Russia’s Rostov Region. A private home and two cars were damaged, with no injuries, acting Governor Yury Slyusar reported.

- According to Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko, drone debris fell in Vsevolozhsk, Tosno, the villages of Pokrovskoye and Uzmino and the Lomonosov District. No injuries have been reported.

Airports affected

- Temporary restrictions on flight arrivals and departures were imposed at the airports of Kaluga, Pskov, and Yaroslavl, as well as Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg.

- Flight delays have been reported in Khrabrovo Airport in the Russian Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad.

- More than 40 flights were disrupted or delayed at Pulkovo Airport as of 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (GMT +3), the airport operator reported.

- At least three airlines had to adjust their flight schedules amid temporary restrictions at Pulkovo Airport and the airspace of the Leningrad Region.