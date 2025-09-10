Russian Defense Ministry dispels Polish airspace incursion narrative — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has provided factual evidence dispelling the Polish narrative that Russian drones entered the republic's airspace, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Defense Ministry has unequivocally confirmed that targets for destruction on the territory of the Republic of Poland were not planned, and the flight range of the UAVs used in the aforementioned decommissioning of enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, which, according to Warsaw, allegedly crossed the Polish border, does not exceed 700 kilometers. These specific facts completely debunk the story again spread by Poland to further escalate the Ukrainian crisis," the ministry said in a statement.

"NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was forced to confirm this. Speaking after a meeting of the NATO Council held at the request of Poland on Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, he could not answer the question about the presence of ‘evidence,’ indicated that ‘the investigation of what happened is ongoing.’"

The Foreign Ministry paid special attention to the statement of the Russian military: "In connection with the accusations made against the Russian Federation of deliberate violation of the airspace of the Republic of Poland by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during a high-precision combined strike on military infrastructure facilities of the Kiev regime tonight, we draw attention to the relevant statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation dated September 10, 2025."

Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that the Russian army attacked Ukrainian military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnytsky and Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov at night. Targets for destruction in Poland were not planned. According to the ministry, the maximum range of the UAVs used, which allegedly crossed the border with Poland, does not exceed 700 km.

Willingness to consult

The Russian Defense Ministry said it was ready for consultations with the Polish side "on this topic."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said it was prepared to participate in the efforts to clarify the situation with drones with Poland. "Despite the obvious inconsistency of the insinuations coming from Warsaw, in order to fully clarify what happened for all parties interested in preventing further escalation of the situation, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is ready to hold consultations with the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Poland on this topic," it said. "The Russian Foreign Ministry, for its part, is also ready to carry out this work."

The situation with drones

In the early hours of September 10, the Polish army said it had destroyed several objects identified as UAVs that violated the country's airspace. The search for the downed objects is currently underway.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that 19 violations of the country's airspace were recorded on the night of September 9-10 with all the drones flying in from Belarus. At the moment, there are reports of three downed UAVs.

Poland closed the airspace over part of the country for several hours, including over Warsaw's Chopin Airport.

NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations.