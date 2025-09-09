One dead in Sochi: consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions

SOCHI, September 9. /TASS/. The fragments of a downed drone fell on a car in Russia’s Sochi, killing the driver. According to preliminary reports, six private houses were damaged, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported.

Overall, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled the main information about the consequences of the drone attack.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on September 8 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 9 (8:00 p.m. — 4:00 a.m. GMT), the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the statement, 15 drones were shot down over the Black Sea, seven over the Belgorod Region, three over the Kursk Region, two over Crimea, another two over the Krasnodar Region, one each over the Tambov Region and the Voronezh Regions.

Consequences

- The fragments of a downed drone fell on a car in Russia’s Sochi, killing the driver, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported.

- According to preliminary information, a total of six private houses were damaged.

- Emergency and special services are working on the site.

- The Sochi city administration will assist in restoring damaged property.

- Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin clarified that there were no threats to citizens, guests, or the city's infrastructure.

- The Sochi airport continues to dispatch and receive flights.