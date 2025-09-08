MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. In 1941, the military and political authorities of Finland declared their desire to occupy the territories from the Gulf of Finland to the Kola Peninsula and even move beyond the Urals to the Ob River, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in a column for TASS titled "The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude."

According to him, these territorial claims were "the strongest in Europe at that time."

Helsinki's aggressive appetite

"Ultra-nationalist propaganda narratives reigned in Finnish society at the time, and with the approval of their Nazi patrons the powers that be in Helsinki contemplated the idea of Finnlands Lebensraum - "living space for Finland" in full seriousness. The country’s military-political authorities intended not only to lay hands again on the territories that had been transferred to the USSR under the Moscow Peace Treaty of March 12, 1940, but also to reach what they described as the "natural borders of Greater Finland," stretching from the Gulf of Finland to the Barents Sea, including Eastern Karelia, Leningrad and its environs, and the Kola Peninsula. As well as to rid these lands of the presence of so much hated Russians. In their boldest fantasies some hoped to advance beyond the Urals to the Ob River," Medvedev wrote.

According to him, "such territorial greed (in percentage terms relative to the country's actual area) was the strongest in Europe at that time. These ambitions surpassed even the claims to neighboring states made by "fellow members" of the Nazi-led bloc - Italy, Romania and Hungary."

Medvedev stated that Helsinki's "aggressive appetite" aligned with Germany’s, and the Third Reich actively supported them. As confirmation, he cited a telegram dated June 25, 1941, in which Suomi's envoy in Berlin, Toivo Kivimaki, unequivocally conveyed his conversation with Hermann Goering, who assured him that Finland will get "from Russia territorially, and with a surplus, everything it wants."

Invasion plans

The deputy chairman of the Security Council noted that a joint invasion of the USSR was planned by the general staffs of the Finnish army and the Wehrmacht: "The general staffs of the Finnish Army and the Wehrmacht coordinated plans for a joint invasion of the Soviet Union, with troop interactions during the Leningrad offensive developed in accordance with Operation Barbarossa. The shared purpose - the fight against Bolshevism - alongside the rhetoric emphasizing the military alliance between the Finns and the Germans, was explicitly reflected in Finnish Commander-in-Chief Carl Mannerheim’s order dated July 10, 1941." Medvedev also drew attention to the fact that using Finland's mobilization resources to attack the northwestern regions of the USSR allowed the German command to free up a number of divisions to concentrate in other areas.

In summary, the politician emphasized that "the responsibility for the tragic consequences of this alliance - the shattered lives and destinies of millions of innocent Soviet men, women and children, who had no time to be evacuated from the country’s West to heartland areas away from the battlefields (in particular, during the first weeks of the Wehrmacht’s rapid advance) - rests squarely on the Finnish authorities of that period, who facilitated this bloody partnership with the Third Reich."

The full text of the interview is available on the TASS website: https://tass.com/politics/2014115.