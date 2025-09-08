MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The perpetrators of the siege of Leningrad are trying to erase their atrocities from the historical record to avoid uncomfortable associations with their modern politics, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in his column for TASS titled "The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude."

"Any trip to our northwestern regions at the beginning of the autumn season invariably serves as a good occasion to recall the most tragic date in the history of the great Russian city on the Neva River - the Nazi blockade during World War II, which began on September 8, 1941. However, it seems that today we are the only ones whose memories of those dark days are still fresh," he wrote.

"The direct culprits of those events have been trying to painstakingly erase the traces of their atrocities from historical memory. Or at least to ensure there should be no "undesirable" parallels with their current policies. I am referring not only to Germany, which even at the official level blasphemously refuses to recognize the blockade of Leningrad as a crime against humanity."

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council stressed that the current situation in relations between Moscow and Helsinki is no coincidence, noting that the whirlwinds of turbulent geopolitical processes only tear the covers off old problems, exposing their true essence.

Medvedev urged not to forget that without the participation of the Finnish armed forces, the siege of Leningrad, which claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians, would simply not have been possible.

"Obsessed with a thirst for a revanche and determined to reverse the outcome of the Soviet-Finnish confrontation of 1939-1940, the leadership of Suomi recklessly plunged into the crucible of war on the side of Nazi Germany in the summer of 1941," he said.

The full text of the interview is available on the TASS website: https://tass.com/politics/2014115.