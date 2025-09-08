United States shows interest in equal cooperation with Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia seeks partnership on equal footing with all nations, and the United States is showing similar interest, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told students and faculty at MGIMO.

"Our objectives are straightforward: we want cooperation based on equality with every country, including the United States. They are indicating a similar interest," he stated.

Lavrov said that during a February meeting with US representatives in Riyadh, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that President Donald Trump’s administration recognizes the legitimacy of national interests in every country and the inadmissibility of confrontation between major powers.

"I replied that this is one hundred percent consistent with our position," the Russian minister emphasized.