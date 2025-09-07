Putin to deliver state of the nation address later this year — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his address to the Federal Assembly before the end of 2025, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS in an interview that was recorded on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Definitely, the [state of the nation] address will be delivered this year. It must be delivered and it will be delivered," Peskov said when asked whether the president’s agenda for this year includes the annual address to parliament.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, other major events, too, await Putin later this year, including the Direct Line Q&A session.

Putin last delivered a state of the nation address, the 29th in the history of contemporary Russia and his 19th as the Russian head of state, in February 2024.

In line with the Constitution, the president delivers an annual state of the nation address to comment on the country’s domestic and foreign policy priorities. The head of state usually shares his vision of the situation and sets out future tasks.