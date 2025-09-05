Russia calls on Japan to recognize realities of World War II — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia insists that Japan recognize the outcomes of the Second World War, and that Tokyo take full responsibility for the role it played in unleashing the global conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the organizers and participants of a solemn meeting on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory over militaristic Japan and the end of World War II.

"The results of the Second World War in the Pacific, including the Japanese Surrender Act, were an integral part of the post-war Yalta-Potsdam world order. We strongly urge the Japanese authorities to fully recognize the international legal consequences of the victory of the allied States, as well as their share of responsibility for unleashing the global conflict. Together with our like-minded people, we will continue diverse educational and war memorial activities aimed at identifying new evidence of official Tokyo's crimes in the 1930s and 40s," Lavrov said in a greeting posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

He said the memory of the common struggle against Japanese militarism remains an essential tool in building up Russia's strategic partnership with China, North Korea, Mongolia and other states.

"The grandiose victory parade in Beijing in the War of Resistance of the Chinese People to the Japanese Invaders and victory in World War II in the presence of the president of Russia, the chairman of the People's Republic of China, the chairman of the state affairs of the DPRK and the leaders of many other countries of the world became a vivid embodiment of the enduring essence of strong bonds of friendship, hardened on the battlefields 80 years ago. Just as the leaders of more than 20 countries took part in the celebrations and military parade on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, held on May 9 this year in Moscow," he added.

Lavrov said that the feat of Soviet soldiers and commanders has "a worldwide historical significance." The minister also noted that as a sign of the revival of traditions and strengthening of historical memory, Russia has again marked Victory Day over Japan as an official national holiday.

"It is our sacred duty to remember the lessons of the World War, this greatest tragedy of all mankind, and to do everything to prevent its recurrence," he concluded.