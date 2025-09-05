Russian embassy slams UK’s use of Moscow's assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine 'theft'

LONDON, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow considers the UK's use of the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to purchase military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces to be an illegal act, the Russian embassy in London said in a statement.

"UK Defense Secretary John Healey admitted that the UK government appropriated more than one billion pounds from the proceeds of ‘frozen’ Russian state assets and spent it on military aid to Ukraine. Such actions are considered illegal in any jurisdiction," the statement said. "The criminal seizure of foreign property and its use in geopolitical adventures further undermines London's international reputation, including in the eyes of foreign investors," the embassy noted.

Russian diplomats pointed out that Moscow will respond to the UK's unfriendly actions. "The UK government must understand that any unfriendly steps against Russia and its legitimate interests will not go unanswered," the statement said.