Russia to abolish visas for Chinese citizens — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia will introduce a visa-free regime for Chinese citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Li Hongzhong, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

Starting from September 15, Chinese authorities will introduce a visa-free regime for Russian citizens with regular foreign passports, allowing stays of up to 30 days.

"Of course, Russia will reciprocate this friendly gesture. We will do the same," Putin emphasized.

According to Beijing, Russians will be able to travel to China without a visa for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends, or exchange visits for up to 30 days.

A bilateral agreement on a visa-free regime for organized tourist groups is already in effect between the two countries. Tours can only be organized by accredited operators from both countries, and groups must consist of at least five and no more than 50 people.

Other Chinese tourists came to Russia with regular or electronic visas. Since August 2023, an electronic visa has been available, entitling the holder to stay in Russia for up to 30 days. It can be obtained in a few days and costs about $40-50.