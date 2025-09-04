SCO, BRICS protect world from NATO, Nazi tentacles — Communist Party head

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS have created a center of power that protects the world from the "invasion of NATO, Nazis and fascists," Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov told a press conference in TASS.

"The SCO and BRICS, by creating a new center of power, have formed a pole that allows us to protect the planet from a new invasion of NATO, Nazis and fascists," the politician said. "We can conclude that the multipolar world has, in fact, been formed, and it has acquired the outlines that can ensure peace on the planet, steady progress and development."

Zyuganov said that the essence of the Tianjin Declaration, the main document to come out of the recent SCO summit, and the decisions made following the talks in Beijing have yet to be realized. "The results, in my opinion, will be very impressive," he said.

The SCO Summit was held from August 31 to September 1 in China. Russian President Vladimir Putin also took part in it. The event was attended by leaders of more than 20 nations and representatives of ten international organizations.