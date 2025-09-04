Putin reaffirms Far East growth as national priority

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The accelerated development of Russia’s Far East is a key national priority, President Vladimir Putin emphasized during a meeting devoted to the fuel and energy industry in the Far Eastern Federal District.

"I would like to stress that the accelerated development of the Far East is undoubtedly our national priority," Putin said. "We must continue to increase the pace of growth and strive to develop the competitive advantages and potential of the Far Eastern Federal District to the maximum extent possible."

The president noted that progress in the region has been achieved through joint efforts and close cooperation, thanking all those involved in this process for their contribution. "The development would certainly not have proceeded at the pace we are seeing now without these efforts," he remarked.

Putin highlighted that in recent years the Far East has been transformed by landmark industrial and infrastructure projects that have reshaped its economy, appearance, and social life. "New facilities were also opened today. These include the Artyom multimodal logistics center, the Khabarovsk International Airport terminal, the first building of the innovative science and technology center, and more," he noted.

Looking ahead, Putin stressed the need to ensure that economic growth is matched by adequate resources, especially in the energy sector. "Earlier, we gave instructions to prepare a program for developing energy capacity in the Far East through 2050 and to identify sources to finance it. Today, I would like to hear what has been done and what issues remain unresolved," he said, calling for a detailed discussion of the region’s energy outlook.